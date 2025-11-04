EN
    Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region

    11:08, 4 November 2025

    Mangistau region’s ecology department said Tuesday the laboratory and analytical control division collected water samples after a mass die-off of seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Solcial media

    On November 3, seawater samples were collected off Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino towns, after the discovery of seal carcasses washing ashore in Bautino town, Tupkaragan district, said the ecology department.

    The department added that 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino during a monitoring conducted jointly with the fisheries inspection department.

    Earlier, it was reported almost 2,000 dead seals were found along the Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region last November.

    Mangistau region Ecology Caspian seals Death
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
