Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region

On November 3, seawater samples were collected off Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino towns, after the discovery of seal carcasses washing ashore in Bautino town, Tupkaragan district, said the ecology department.

The department added that 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino during a monitoring conducted jointly with the fisheries inspection department.

Earlier, it was reported almost 2,000 dead seals were found along the Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region last November.