Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theater celebrates its centenary

Exactly one hundred years ago, in 1926, Mukhtar Auezov's Enlik-Kebek play was premiered at the theater.

Photo credit: auezov-theatre.kz

Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva congratulated the theater staff on the jubilee:

“Congratulations to the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theater on its 100th anniversary! This marks a whole century of service to the stage, the audience, and national culture. (…) But the greatest treasure lies in the people and the school created by generations of outstanding actors and directors. And, of course, in your current staff, which knows how to preserve traditions while speaking to the audience in a modern language. I wish you inspiration, creative success, and unfailing full house,” the message from Aida Balayeva reads.

On its jubilee day, the theater will restage the Enlik-Kebek play, as a tribute to the origins and the enduring continuity of the national stage.”.

Since its founding, the theater has stood as the first professional ensemble to embody national values, high moral ideals, and the spiritual heritage of the people on stage.

Within its walls were born the masterpieces of national drama, including Enlik-Kebek, Abai, Kobylandy, Karagoz, and Aiman-Sholpan.”

The theater was founded by the distinguished figures of art – Serke Kozhamkulov, Kalibek Kuanyshbayev, Elubay Umirzakov, Kapan Badyrov, Kurmanbek Zhandarbekov, Issa Baizakov, Amre Kashaubayev, and Kazhymukan Munaitpassov. Their names are forever inscribed in the history of the Kazakh theater art.

The Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater was founded in 1925 in Kyzyl Orda and was officially opened on January 13, 1926, with the performance of Enlik-Kebek play by Mukhtar Auezov.

In 1928, the theater moved to Almaty and welcomed a new generation of actors, such Kulyash and Kanabek Baisseitovs, Zhussupbek Yelebekov, Shara Zhiyenkulova, Shaken Aimanov, Manarbek Yerzhanov, Kapan Karmyssov, Kurmanbek Adilshinov, Sabira Maikanova, Seraly Telgarayev, and many others.

In 1934, on the ground of the theater, the State Opera and Ballet Theater, the Philharmonic and the Qazaqconcert were created.

Photo credit: auezov-theatre.kz

On February 27, 1937, it was granted the status of an academic theater. The repertoire included works by Mukhtar Auezov, Beimbet Mailin, Ilyas Zhansugurov, Gabit Musrepov, and Sabit Mukanov, as well as Russian and foreign classics.

In 1940, director Askar Tokpanov staged the play Abai, which became one of the pinnacles of the national theater.

Over the years of its functioning, the theater has received a number of state awards.

In 1946, it was awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor.

Photo credit: auezov-theatre.kz

In 1952, the theater was awarded with the USSR State Prize for Abai play, directed by Shaken Aimanov.

In 1976, the theater was awarded with the Order of Friendship of Peoples.

In 1961, the theater was named after famous Kazakh writer and scholar Mukhtar Auezov.

On December 20, 2020, under a decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the theater received the status of the national theater.

Photo credit: auezov-theatre.kz

Today, the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theater is a great school of art, where fidelity to tradition is harmoniously combined with the search for new artistic forms.

Photo credit: auezov-theatre.kz

