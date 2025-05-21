This is your first time in Central Asia. Can you share your impressions of the region and assess the prospects for defense cooperation?

— Yes, it’s my first visit here — both personally and in my role as a UK Defence Minister — and also the first ministerial visit from our relatively new government. It’s a great privilege and honour to be here in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a very important country in the region, and I’ve been struck by the beauty of the landscape. The hospitality of the Kazakh people has been incredible; they’ve made me feel extremely welcome, and I’m very grateful for that. Let me say to anyone reading this: I fully intend to return with my wife as a tourist.

As for cooperation, there’s already a solid foundation between the UK and Kazakhstan. We have great respect for Kazakhstan’s independent stance — it’s a strong and proud nation that makes its own choices. We aim to work together as equal partners in pursuit of shared objectives.

Our cooperation has mainly focused on military training and education. The response to our professional military training programs in the UK has been very positive. Kazakhstan’s participation through Kazcent (the Peacekeeping Operations Center) has been particularly valuable, and we’re exploring opportunities to expand this further.

One of the most impressive examples of our cooperation is Kazcent itself — an excellent institution. Kazakhstan’s commitment to peacekeeping is exemplary. I know the President has placed strong emphasis on this, and it’s remarkable to see the first independent deployment of Kazakh armed forces to the Golan Heights — now on their second rotation.

Our British Military Advisory and Training Team, which is based in the Czech Republic, has also contributed significantly. We recently awarded certificates to 21 cadets and officers who completed a training course — another testament to the strength of our partnership.

Kazcent is something Kazakhstan can truly be proud of. It reflects the nation’s dedication to international peacekeeping, and we’re proud to support that mission.

With your visit to Kazakhstan, are there any particular cooperation programs — aside from those already mentioned — that you wish to deepen, such as counterterrorism or border security?

— Yes, definitely. Military training and education are key areas we can build on. We’re ready to work with Kazakhstan in any way it sees fit. We have experience in areas such as counterterrorism and border security, and if Kazakhstan invites our assistance, we’re more than willing to help.

The essential point is that we respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and autonomy. If Kazakhstan wants our partnership, we will gladly stand with them.

How would you define the UK’s current defense priorities in an increasingly multipolar world?

— We have several priorities globally. Of course, the situation in Ukraine remains a top concern for us. But we’re also involved in efforts to address tensions between India and Pakistan, and supporting peace in the Middle East — particularly regarding Israel, Gaza, and Palestine.

Our doctrine is “NATO first, but not NATO only.” While Europe is a central priority, our interests extend beyond. Kazakhstan is a significant partner in this broader context. We’re engaging with the Ministry of Defence, the Foreign Ministry, and the International Affairs Committee of the Majilis to explore ways to deepen our cooperation.

Kazakhstan is a country with a vision of growth, peace, and constructive international engagement — all values we share and support.

President Tokayev often describes Kazakhstan as a "middle power." In terms of global diplomacy, do you think middle powers are essential partners going forward?

— The President’s definition is valid, and from our perspective, Kazakhstan is a highly valuable partner. We already enjoy a strong relationship and are eager to deepen it further.

Kazakhstanis should be proud of their country and its international conduct. The nation’s peacekeeping work is exemplary — what I witnessed at Kazcent was genuinely moving and inspiring. Other nations, including the UK, could learn from that.

Given growing pressure on defence budgets globally, how is the UK balancing fiscal constraints with the need to modernize its armed forces?

— The UK is actually increasing its defence budget — significantly over the next two years. Future increases will depend on decisions by the next Parliament, but the trajectory is upward.

However, it’s not just about how much money you have — it’s about how you use it. Our defence review will guide spending priorities: what equipment we procure, the size of our forces, and how we collaborate with allies to meet future challenges.

So, this is both a funding increase and a reform effort — ensuring money is spent wisely to address today’s and tomorrow’s security environment, not the past.

There have been reports about restrictions on parking electric cars with Chinese components near sensitive sites in the UK. If true, do these measures reflect serious surveillance concerns?

— Security is paramount for us. Every Ministry of Defence site is subject to security protocols, and the level of security depends on the sensitivity of the site.

Routine checks are performed on cars, mobile phones, and individuals. At some facilities, access for cars or phones — regardless of origin — may be restricted. In some cases, individuals may be denied entry entirely.

It's not about one particular type of car, particular country, or particular individual. It's a general view that we need to take security seriously. We need to understand that maybe security threats as a whole are increasing, and we will take the necessary measures to ensure that we have the proper security in place at each of our sites, particularly those that are the most sensitive, and we will make sure that we have the proper security measures in place to protect them from anyone who might wish to do them harm.

If you could describe the future of UK-Kazakhstan defence cooperation in just a few words, what would you say?

— Much closer.

In what specific ways?

— Training is a key area — military education, officer exchanges, and peacekeeping support are all critical. For example, Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces participated in the Cambrian Patrol in Wales and performed admirably, winning a bronze medal. They’ll compete again this year, and there’s anticipation that they may place even higher.

We’re also supporting Kazakhstan’s use of the A400M aircraft — recently deployed to deliver supplies to the Golan Heights — and are exploring how we can assist technologically with similar missions. Other equipment to aid peacekeeping operations could also be considered.

Finally, I’d highlight cultural exchange — especially for young people. Building mutual understanding is increasingly vital in a complex world. Kazakhs are justifiably proud of their country — and they have every reason to be.