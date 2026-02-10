EN
    MrBeast acquires U.S. fintech app Step

    18:01, 10 February 2026

    American blogger and entrepreneur MrBeast has announced the acquisition of the financial services application Step, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Collage credit: Canva / Ralina Jakisheva

    MrBeast shared the news on social media platform X. According to him, during his childhood and teenage years he was not taught basic financial skills, including investing, building credit history, or managing personal finances. This personal experience motivated him to join forces with Step.

    Step is a US-based fintech application aimed at teenagers and young people taking their first steps in personal finance management. The platform offers a Visa debit card, as well as tools for savings, money transfers, and credit history building without fees or traditional credit risks.

    The service positions itself as both an educational and practical financial tool for young users. Step is not a bank and operates in partnership with licensed financial institutions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in January 2026 the core operating business of the world’s most-followed TikTok creator Khaby Lame was sold in a deal valued by media at between $900 million and $975 million.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
