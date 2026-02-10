MrBeast acquires U.S. fintech app Step

MrBeast shared the news on social media platform X. According to him, during his childhood and teenage years he was not taught basic financial skills, including investing, building credit history, or managing personal finances. This personal experience motivated him to join forces with Step.

I'm so excited to share that we are acquiring the financial services app, @step



Nobody taught me about investing, building credit, or managing money when I was growing up. That's exactly why we’re joining forces with Step! I want to give millions of young people the financial… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 9, 2026

Step is a US-based fintech application aimed at teenagers and young people taking their first steps in personal finance management. The platform offers a Visa debit card, as well as tools for savings, money transfers, and credit history building without fees or traditional credit risks.

The service positions itself as both an educational and practical financial tool for young users. Step is not a bank and operates in partnership with licensed financial institutions.

