TikToker Khaby Lame sells operating company in $900M acquisition deal

According to available disclosures, Rich Sparkle Holdings acquired Step Distinctive Limited, the company managing Lame’s business operations, in an all-stock transaction. The deal, which media reports estimate at between $900 million and $975 million, places Rich Sparkle in charge of the influencer’s commercial strategy, while Lame retains a significant minority stake.

In a statement, the company said the acquisition is intended to build “a super traffic matrix covering nearly 800 million fans worldwide, marking a new milestone for top global influencer IPs officially entering capital market operations.”

Rich Sparkle described the deal as “not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model,” saying it plans to combine Lame’s global reach with established e-commerce infrastructure to create “unprecedented value for shareholders.”

Under the agreement, Rich Sparkle will hold exclusive commercial operating rights for Lame’s business, including brand partnerships, e-commerce, advertising, and related initiatives, for an initial three-year period, with a focus on markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Born Khabane Serigne Lame, the Senegalese-Italian creator rose to global prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through his silent reaction videos. He is currently the most-followed TikTok creator, with more than 160 million followers, and has an estimated net worth of around $20 million.

