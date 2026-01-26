MP Yegizbayev advocates for anchoring ecological values in Constitution

According to Serik Yegizbayev, the Constitutional reform establishes the legal foundation for the concept of a responsive state.

He noted that throughout history, from the adoption of the Zheti Zhargy (a set of laws in the Kazakh Khanate) to the traditional daily councils at Kultobe, the primary aim was national unity and justice. Today, the central objective of the political reform is to create a "flawless legislative framework that safeguards the public interest and stands the test of time." Yegizbayev emphasized that this goes beyond the formal arrangement of paperwork; it is a profound step upon which the fate of the nation depends.

As the member of Parliament emphasized, every adopted norm directly influences the living conditions of future generations. In this regard, he maintains that a key strategic step is the transition to a unicameral parliamentary model alongside a complete shift to a proportional electoral system based on party lists.

"Previously, a deputy held responsibility only as an individual. Now, they will act on behalf of a major political organization with a clear ideology and party platform. The Head of State’s decision to relinquish his own quotas and transfer those powers to Parliament represents a high level of trust and a significant responsibility placed upon political parties," Serik Yegizbayev added.

It is reported that in January 2026, a parliamentary group from the Auyl Party visited all 20 regions of the country to hold meetings with agricultural workers.

"Even in the most remote villages, residents are closely following the work of Parliament and the Government. The fact that over 2,000 proposals were received regarding constitutional reform is not merely statistics but a direct public demand for renewal, stronger democratic initiatives, and justice. The people are waiting, and the people trust us. We have no right to fail those expectations. This 'amanat' (sacred trust) of the people requires us to do more than just update the legal system; we must fill it with fundamentally new, modern content," the Commission member noted.

The MP further proposed establishing ecological values at the level of the Constitution, alongside adopting its revised preamble, introducing a citizen's duty to preserve nature under Article 31, and enhancing regulatory oversight.

Earlier, Majilis deputy Elnur Beissenbayev said at the 3rd meeting of the Constitutional Commission that the transition to a unicameral Parliament and the strengthening of political parties will become key elements of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan.