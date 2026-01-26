Constitutional Commission: Political parties in Kazakhstan to gain institutional role

According to the MP, the Commission’s work is aimed at shaping a new Parliament and a new Constitution that meet the modern demands of society. He pointed out the active participation of the AMANAT party in the reform process and its support for the President’s initiatives.

Beissenbayev emphasized that the Commission operates on the principles of openness and consideration of all political parties’ positions, while the proposed constitutional changes are focused on creating an institutionally strong Parliament.

“Today we are not simply amending the current Constitution; we are essentially drafting a new Basic Law that will embody the principle of a strong President, an influential Parliament, and a responsible Cabinet of Ministers,” he noted.

He explained that the shift to a unicameral Parliament will accelerate and make the legislative process more transparent, while also strengthening the role of political parties and the accountability of deputies to society.

“All laws will undergo three readings in a single Parliament: the first two will be open, and the third will verify compliance with the Constitution and national legislation. This completely eliminates the influence of lobbying and personal interests,” Beisenbayev stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of a proportional electoral system and intra-party primaries, which, he said, will ensure a direct link between voters and the composition of Parliament, including representatives of independent citizens.

“A proportional system means a direct connection between the voter and Parliament. Each party competes for every vote, including that of independent citizens, which increases accountability to society,” he added.

On top of that, the meeting heard proposals to enshrine marriage as a union between a man and a woman, update the preamble of the Constitution with an emphasis on the principles of “Just Kazakhstan” and “Law and Order”, and strengthen the protection of intellectual property and the country’s political stability.

“It is historically important to call the future Parliament the Qurultay. This reflects continuity with traditions, the national spirit, and responsibility before the people,” Beisenbayev said in conclusion.

Earlier, at the second meeting of the Constitutional Commission, Minister of Justice Erlan Sarsembayev outlined the procedure for holding elections in the event of the early termination of the Kazakh President’s powers, a measure planned to be enshrined in the updated Constitution.