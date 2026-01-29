MP urges clarifying property rights in Kazakhstan's Constitution

According to the Respublika Party faction leader, housing issues are closely linked to private property. The right to own a home, land, or a business cannot be viewed separately from guarantees of protection and retention of ownership rights.

He also noted that the existing provision that "property entails obligations, and its use must serve the public good" requires refinement.

"State housing policy is not limited to major cities. It is worth mentioning the rural housing construction program. This is a development rural residents have awaited for decades. Developing rural housing is essential not only for social justice, but it is also of utmost importance for national security, regional balance, and the preservation of human capital. It is symbolic that my first parliamentary inquiry was dedicated to this very topic," stated the head of the Respublika Party faction.

Aidarbek Qojanazarov maintained that the current wording is overly broad and open to various interpretations. This ambiguity leads to inconsistent legal enforcement and creates frequent disputes. Consequently, he argues that instead of an abstract provision, the Constitution should establish a clear and precise legal provision.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Republican Bar Association proposed adopting a new Constitution.