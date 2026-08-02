Mountaineering legend Nirmal Purja dies in Pakistan avalanche

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company said Purja was among several members of the expedition who lost their lives in the accident. It also confirmed the deaths of his longtime climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung, known as Yukta, and Nima Sherpa.

"Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy," the company said, extending condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

Elite Exped thanked the search and rescue teams involved in the operation and said it would not provide further details beyond information confirmed by the relevant authorities, out of respect for the families.

Purja, widely known as Nimsdai, was regarded as one of the most accomplished high-altitude climbers of his generation. Born in Nepal, he served for 16 years in the military, including six years with the Gurkhas and a decade with the UK's elite Special Boat Service, before turning his focus to mountaineering.

He rose to international prominence in 2019 after climbing all 14 of the world's mountains higher than 8,000 meters in just six months and six days, shattering the previous record. The achievement was documented in the Netflix film 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Among his other landmark accomplishments was leading the first all Nepalese team to successfully summit K2, the world's second highest mountain, during winter in January 2021, a feat long considered one of mountaineering's greatest unsolved challenges.

Over his career, Purja set multiple speed records on the world's highest peaks, received the Piolet d'Or Asia award, and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of his achievements in extreme high altitude mountaineering and his rescue efforts on Everest.

Through Elite Exped and the Nimsdai Foundation, Purja also became known for promoting Nepalese climbers and supporting mountaineering expeditions around the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 1,338 people were reported missing in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira following the devastating June 24 earthquake.