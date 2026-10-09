Mountain goats with young spotted in Charyn National Park

Mountain goats are well adapted to life among rocky cliffs and steep mountain slopes. The footage shows young goats curiously looking directly into the camera.

According to Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee, such observations allow specialists to study the behavior of wild animals and the development of their young without disturbing them in their natural habitat.

Camera traps also help document the daily lives of animals in the national park and provide valuable data on local wildlife.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a Siberian roe deer and a pine marten were caught on camera in Kokshetau National Park.