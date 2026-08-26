Mountain goats spotted in Kolsay Lakes National Park
11:25, 26 August 2026
Rangers spotted a group of mountain goats during a routine patrol in Kolsay Lakes National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The footage shows several mountain goats roaming freely along the slopes as park staff watched them for a while before they moved on.
Mountain goats naturally inhabit high-altitude, rocky terrain, and sightings like this offer a rare glimpse of them in their natural environment.
As Qazinform previously reported, a female Amur tiger was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on July 31, marking the first return of a tiger to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years.