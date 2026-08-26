EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Mountain goats spotted in Kolsay Lakes National Park

    11:25, 26 August 2026

    Rangers spotted a group of mountain goats during a routine patrol in Kolsay Lakes National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Mountain goats spotted in Kolsay Lakes National Park
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    The footage shows several mountain goats roaming freely along the slopes as park staff watched them for a while before they moved on.

    Mountain goats naturally inhabit high-altitude, rocky terrain, and sightings like this offer a rare glimpse of them in their natural environment.

    As Qazinform previously reported, a female Amur tiger was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on July 31, marking the first return of a tiger to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years.

    Animals Nature Nature reserves Ecology Kazakhstan Almaty region Environment
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All