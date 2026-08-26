Mountain goats spotted in Kolsay Lakes National Park

The footage shows several mountain goats roaming freely along the slopes as park staff watched them for a while before they moved on.

Mountain goats naturally inhabit high-altitude, rocky terrain, and sightings like this offer a rare glimpse of them in their natural environment.

As Qazinform previously reported, a female Amur tiger was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on July 31, marking the first return of a tiger to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years.