Mountain goats captured on camera trap in Altyn-Emel National Park

Rocky terrain and mountain slopes are the animals’ natural habitat. Their strong legs and specially adapted hooves allow them to move confidently across uneven surfaces that are difficult for humans to navigate.

“High elevations and steep slopes are not obstacles for these animals, but part of their natural environment. Mountain goats find food here and, when threatened, can quickly retreat to hard-to-reach rocky areas,” the ministry said.

The latest camera-trap footage from Altyn-Emel offers another glimpse into the lives of mountain goats in their natural habitat.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that camera traps in East Kazakhstan’s Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park had captured rare footage of snow leopards.