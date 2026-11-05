Mountain goats captured on camera trap at Almaty Nature Reserve

The footage shows the mountain goats grazing peacefully, playing with each other, and roaming freely across the mountain slopes.

Such observations offer a rare glimpse into the daily lives of wild animals in their natural environment, where encounters with humans are uncommon.

Mountain goats are well adapted to life in rugged terrain. Their strong legs and specially adapted hooves allow them to navigate steep, rocky slopes with ease.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.