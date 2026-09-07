Mountain goat family spotted in Katon-Karagai National Park

Male mountain goats can be distinguished by their larger, more massive horns, while females have noticeably smaller ones.

The animals also display distinct social behavior after the birth of their young. Older adult males tend to separate from the group, while younger males may remain close to females and their offspring. As a result, camera traps occasionally capture scenes resembling family gatherings, with adults and young animals appearing together.

Camera traps allow specialists to observe such moments without disturbing the animals or interfering with their natural behavior. The footage was captured as part of wildlife monitoring carried out by park ranger Zhomart Amanbayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap had captured a brown bear in the Markakol State Nature Reserve.