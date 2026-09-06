Brown bear caught on camera trap in Markakol Nature Reserve
06:14, 6 September 2026
A camera trap has captured a brown bear in the Markakol State Nature Reserve, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.
The brown bear is one of the largest predators in the region. It inhabits forested areas and can travel considerable distances in search of food.
Its diet includes plants, berries, roots, insects, and animal-based food.
Brown bears generally avoid encounters with humans, making camera traps one of the most effective ways to observe their behavior in the wild.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency explored the causes of bear encounters and ways to stay safe.