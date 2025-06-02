EN
    Mount Etna erupts, part of South-East crater collapses

    22:43, 2 June 2025

    Intense volcanic activity on Etna: this was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), speaking of "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by a collapse of material on the northern flank of the South-East crater,  Agenzia Nova reported.

    Mount Etna erupts
    Photo credit: @MatTrang911 / X

    The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.

    At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.

    The volcanic tremor has reached very high values ​​with the centroid of the sources located in the area of ​​the South-East crater.

    The infrasonic activity is also high with events localized in correspondence with the South-East crater.

    Tourists were seen fleeing down the mountain as Etna sent a huge column of rock and ash into the air.

    Earlier, in April, Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted 4 times, with ash columns reaching 800 meters.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
