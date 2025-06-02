Mount Etna erupts, part of South-East crater collapses

The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.

At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.

The volcanic tremor has reached very high values ​​with the centroid of the sources located in the area of ​​the South-East crater.

The infrasonic activity is also high with events localized in correspondence with the South-East crater.

🌋Mount Etna has begun to erupt, forcing tourists to flee as a plume of smoke rises.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GCTENiGYM4 — mặt🌗trăng” (@MatTrang911) June 2, 2025

Tourists were seen fleeing down the mountain as Etna sent a huge column of rock and ash into the air.

Earlier, in April, Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted 4 times, with ash columns reaching 800 meters.