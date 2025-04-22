Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts 4 times, ash columns reaching 800 meters

"The initial eruption occurred at 5:55 a.m. local time, with an ash column reaching 800 meters to the north, followed by a second eruption at 6:30 a.m., with a 700-meter ash column headed northeast for 120 seconds," said Yadi Yuliandi, an officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.

The third explosion at 8:41 a.m. lasted 113 seconds, while the fourth, at 12:08 p.m., lasted 135 seconds and ejected ash up to 800 meters high.

The 3,676-meter-high volcano, located on the boundary of Lumajang and Malang regencies, is now at the second level of danger.

The PVMBG has recommended that the public avoid any operations within a 3 km and 8 km radius to the southeast of the summit, as well as avoid river courses that originate from Semeru's peak.

Earlier it was reported that the network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry had recorded an earthquake at 06:30 a.m. on April 22.