Mostly dry weather persists in Kazakhstan

However, light precipitation is expected in the far north of the country. In addition, the westernmost reaches and the southern regions' mountainous districts will see rain and thunderstorms.

There will also be glazed ice in the northern and central regions. Winds will strengthen in the north, south, and southeast, with dust storms likely in the west.

Patchy fog is forecast nationwide.

Earlier, Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for March 21–23.