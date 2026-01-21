Most pro-family administration in history: U.S. second lady pregnant

On its official X account, the White House reposted a message reading, “The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!”, along with a statement confirming that the spouse of the U.S. vice president, Usha Vance, is expecting her fourth child.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Usha Vance shared the news on X, writing, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!”.

Photo credit: JD Vance's official X account

The family is expecting a boy, who is due to be born in late July. It was noted that both the mother and the baby are doing well. JD Vance, in turn, expressed gratitude to military doctors and medical staff providing care for his family.

The announcement came several weeks after an incident involving the vice president’s home in the state of Ohio. On January 6, JD Vance said that his residence had been attacked, adding that he and his family were in Washington at the time of the incident.