U.S. Vice President JD Vance says his home was attacked, suspect detained

"As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC," JD Vance posted on X.

"One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows," he added.

Secret Service agents detained a suspect shortly after midnight, and law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old William DeFoor, according to local media, Xinhua reported.

Last year in September, 31-year-old political activist Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Two state legislators in Minnesota were shot in June, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. In April, the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was set on fire.