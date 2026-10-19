Most popular flight destinations from Astana revealed

Alongside these popular routes, newer destinations are also attracting growing interest from travelers.

Among domestic flights, Almaty, Shymkent, and Atyrau account for the highest passenger traffic, while Pavlodar is emerging as an increasingly popular destination, with demand for flights to the city rising steadily.

Internationally, Istanbul, Moscow, and Beijing remain the busiest routes, attracting steady demand from tourists, business travelers, and transit passengers.

Meanwhile, newer international routes are also gaining momentum. Astana Airport has reported growing passenger traffic on flights to Ulaanbaatar, Prague, and Guangzhou, reflecting increasing interest in new destinations and expanding international air connections.

Astana currently offers flights to 65 destinations, including 47 international and 18 domestic routes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a new Almaty route had connected Hanoi and Prague.