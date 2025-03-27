Heavy rain to batter south of Kazakhstan
07:15, 27 March 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on March 27, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The vast anticyclone sets the tone across the greater part of Kazakhstan, bringing weather without precipitation. Only the country's southwest is expected to observe rain and snow today, and the south is to brace for heavy rain.
High wind is expected in the east, southeast, and central parts of Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket the east and southeast.
Earlier Kazinform reported that rain and snow battered Kazakhstan on March 26.