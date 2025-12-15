Most Kazakh citizens say 2025 was a positive year – poll

1,000 respondents from all regions participated in the public opinion survey.

The poll results indicate an overall positive public assessment of the outgoing year.

Against the backdrop of global turbulence, this outcome reflects a high level of public adaptation to ongoing changes.

A year of stability and personal achievements

When respondents were asked, “How was 2025 for you personally?”, many people paused before answering. In the continuous rush of daily life, it can be easy to overlook the fact that the year delivered not just challenges, but numerous personal victories, both large and small. However, the findings show that positive assessments outweighed negative ones by a factor of 3.5.

Only 11% of respondents described the year as unsuccessful, whereas 37% considered it successful. The majority, 52%, said 2025 was an “ordinary” year, without a clear predominance of either positive or negative trends.

Key events shaping public sentiment

When asked to name the most striking and positive events of 2025, the highest mentions were for:

the historic Kairat–Real Madrid football match and other sporting achievements,

concerts by global stars such as Jennifer Lopez and the Backstreet Boys,

major national anniversaries (the 180th anniversary of Abai, the 80th anniversary of Victory, and the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, etc.),

the opening of new schools and hospitals, and improvements in infrastructure,

breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, including projects such as Alem.ai, the launch of a supercomputer, and Higgsfield AI,

the President's international meetings, including talks with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The survey notes that these positive events reflect not only emotional impressions but also tangible changes across multiple areas of public life: from education and healthcare to technology and environmental initiatives.

This generally positive outlook is further reflected in the survey's direct figures regarding support for the country's current development course:

71% of respondents believe Kazakhstan is developing in the right direction.

77% expressed support for the Kazakh President’s activities.

According to the National Analytical Center, the combination of confidence in the country’s development path and high presidential approval indicates a broad public consensus on Kazakhstan’s overall trajectory.

As Qazinform previously reported, a survey found that Kazakhstanis prioritize learning when using AI tools