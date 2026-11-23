In a statement, Brussels Airport said it expected significant disruptions to its operations on Nov. 23 after Belgian air navigation service provider skeyes announced the plan of its air traffic controllers.

Skeyes said in a statement that it would be unable to provide normal air traffic control services at Belgian airports and in the airspace under its responsibility between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time (0006-2000 GMT) on Monday.

The company said staffing levels would be insufficient to ensure the safe management of normal air traffic during that period, and only essential minimum services would be maintained for emergencies and other safety-critical flights.

As written before, Spain’s nationwide general strike on November 11 drew widespread participation across several regions. Workers demanded affordable housing, higher wages and action against rising living costs.