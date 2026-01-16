Most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026
In 2026, South Korean television will offer a diverse lineup of major series, ranging from historical dramas to thrillers, fantasy, and romance. Qazinform News Agency has compiled a selection of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year.
The Judge Returns (MBC, January)
Starring: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin A
A drama about a corrupt judge who is sent ten years into the past and given a second chance to pursue justice.
Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix, January)
Starring: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung
A story about a talented translator whose work with a famous actress turns into a series of emotional misunderstandings.
Perfect Crown (Disney+, March)
Starring: Byeon Woo Seok, IU
Set in an alternative modern Korea where the monarchy still exists, the drama centers on a contract marriage between a chaebol heiress and a prince bound by royal duty.
Siren's Kiss (tvN, March)
Starring: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon
A romantic thriller involving insurance fraud, mysterious deaths, and a dangerously alluring woman.
Favorite Employee (tvN, June)
Starring: Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun
A romantic comedy about a fan who unexpectedly begins working at her idol’s company.
Dream to You (ENA and Genie TV, June)
Starring: Lee Hyori, Hwang In Yeop
A reunion story of childhood friends who once dreamed of becoming directors and meet again years later.
Show Business (Netflix, second half of 2026)
Starring: Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo, Cha Seung Won
A sweeping drama about the rise of South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The Remarried Empress (Disney+, second half of 2026)
Starring: Shin Min A, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon
A fantasy romance centered on palace intrigue, betrayal, and a calculated second marriage.
