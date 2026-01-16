EN
    Most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026

    14:42, 16 January 2026

    In 2026, South Korean television will offer a diverse lineup of major series, ranging from historical dramas to thrillers, fantasy, and romance. Qazinform News Agency has compiled a selection of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year.

    Kdramas
    Collage credit: Canva / Ralina Jakisheva

    The Judge Returns (MBC, January)
    Starring: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin A

    A drama about a corrupt judge who is sent ten years into the past and given a second chance to pursue justice.

    Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix, January)
    Starring: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung

    A story about a talented translator whose work with a famous actress turns into a series of emotional misunderstandings.

    Perfect Crown (Disney+, March)
    Starring: Byeon Woo Seok, IU

    Set in an alternative modern Korea where the monarchy still exists, the drama centers on a contract marriage between a chaebol heiress and a prince bound by royal duty.

    Siren's Kiss (tvN, March)
    Starring: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon

    A romantic thriller involving insurance fraud, mysterious deaths, and a dangerously alluring woman.

    Favorite Employee (tvN, June)
    Starring: Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun

    A romantic comedy about a fan who unexpectedly begins working at her idol’s company.

    Dream to You (ENA and Genie TV, June)
    Starring: Lee Hyori, Hwang In Yeop

    A reunion story of childhood friends who once dreamed of becoming directors and meet again years later.

    Show Business (Netflix, second half of 2026)
    Starring: Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo, Cha Seung Won

    A sweeping drama about the rise of South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1950s to the 1980s.

    The Remarried Empress (Disney+, second half of 2026)
    Starring: Shin Min A, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon

    A fantasy romance centered on palace intrigue, betrayal, and a calculated second marriage.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that among the most anticipated releases of 2026 are Wuthering Heights, Dune: Messiah, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, and Avengers: Doomsday.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
