Most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026

The Judge Returns (MBC, January)

Starring: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin A

A drama about a corrupt judge who is sent ten years into the past and given a second chance to pursue justice.

Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix, January)

Starring: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung

A story about a talented translator whose work with a famous actress turns into a series of emotional misunderstandings.

Perfect Crown (Disney+, March)

Starring: Byeon Woo Seok, IU

Set in an alternative modern Korea where the monarchy still exists, the drama centers on a contract marriage between a chaebol heiress and a prince bound by royal duty.

Siren's Kiss (tvN, March)

Starring: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon

A romantic thriller involving insurance fraud, mysterious deaths, and a dangerously alluring woman.

Favorite Employee (tvN, June)

Starring: Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun

A romantic comedy about a fan who unexpectedly begins working at her idol’s company.

Dream to You (ENA and Genie TV, June)

Starring: Lee Hyori, Hwang In Yeop

A reunion story of childhood friends who once dreamed of becoming directors and meet again years later.

Show Business (Netflix, second half of 2026)

Starring: Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo, Cha Seung Won

A sweeping drama about the rise of South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The Remarried Empress (Disney+, second half of 2026)

Starring: Shin Min A, Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon

A fantasy romance centered on palace intrigue, betrayal, and a calculated second marriage.

