Movies

The Best Motion Picture – Drama category features several high-profile auteur works, including Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the classic story Frankenstein, Chloé Zhao’s drama Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, and Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

In the Musical or Comedy category, notable contenders include Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, the eccentric Bugonia starring Emma Stone, and Marty Supreme featuring Timothée Chalamet.

Animation and global reach

The animated feature category brings together major Hollywood releases and international projects, including Japan’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the Korean musical fantasy K-Pop Demon Hunters, and the long-awaited Zootopia 2.

The Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category unites films from France, South Korea, Norway, Spain, Brazil, and Tunisia. Industry experts have singled out Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent as standout contenders.

Acting categories

The acting races feature a mix of established stars and a new generation of performers. Nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama include Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, and Renate Reinsve, while Oscar Isaac, Michael B. Jordan, and Jeremy Allen White are among the contenders for Best Actor in a Drama.

Comedy and musical categories spotlight Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, and Cynthia Erivo.

Directors

The Best Director – Motion Picture category includes Chloé Zhao, Guillermo del Toro, Jafar Panahi, Joachim Trier, and Ryan Coogler. Based on the number of nominations, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, and One Battle After Another have emerged as early season frontrunners.

TV series

On the television front, Severance, The White Lotus, The Diplomat, and Slow Horses lead the nominations. In the drama acting categories, nominees include Gary Oldman, Adam Scott, Bella Ramsey, and Keri Russell. The comedy segment remains dominated by The Bear, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building.

Music, stand-up and podcasts

Music nominations include works by Hans Zimmer, Max Richter, and Ludwig Göransson. The stand-up comedy category features Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart, and Sarah Silverman. Special attention is also drawn to the Best Podcast category, which lists Smartless, Armchair Expert, and The Mel Robbins Podcast among the nominees.

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 ceremony will take place early next year and will traditionally open the main awards season, setting the tone for the race toward the Oscars.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that watching Studio Ghibli films and playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can significantly improve young people’s emotional well-being.