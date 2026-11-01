Moscow-Baku cruise ship service to launch soon

According to Hakimov, the journey aboard a luxury-class cruise ship will take seven days each way, with a round trip lasting approximately 14 days.

“One vessel is already ready, while two more are expected to be completed soon. If the project proves successful, we hope to deploy these two ships on voyages to Baku as well,” he said.

Hakimov added that the project is being implemented with government support, with Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade subsidizing the construction of the cruise ships.

Earlier, it was reported that China recorded more than 5.3 billion domestic tourist trips in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 6.2% increase year on year.