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    China records 5.3 billion domestic tourist trips in first nine months of 2026

    08:14, 27 October 2026

    China recorded more than 5.3 billion domestic tourist trips in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 6.2% increase year on year, as tourism spending continued to grow, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    China records 5.3 billion domestic tourist trips in first nine months of 2026
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Data from a survey of domestic travelers released by the ministry on Monday showed that domestic tourism expenditure reached 4.95 trillion yuan (around $737 billion) between January and September, up 2.2% from the same period last year.

    Urban residents accounted for more than 4 billion trips, an increase of 6.6% year on year, while rural residents made 1.27 billion trips, representing growth of 5.1%.

    In terms of spending, urban residents contributed 4.14 trillion yuan, up 2.2% from a year earlier. Rural residents spent 810 billion yuan, an increase of 2.1%.

    China aims to increase annual domestic tourist trips to 8.3 billion and domestic tourism expenditure to 7.7 trillion yuan by 2030, according to the country's tourism development plan for 2026-2030, released by the MCT in July.

    In 2025, China recorded more than 6.5 billion domestic tourist trips, while total tourism expenditure reached 6.3 trillion yuan. Both figures set new records, according to the data.

    Earlier, it was reported China stepped up snow leopard protection as the population reached 5,000. 

    World News China Tourism Travel
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