Morocco storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

Canada created better chances in the first half but failed to break the deadlock. Their best opportunity fell to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose one-on-one effort was denied by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco took control after the break. Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a well-placed finish from a set piece. He doubled the lead in the 82nd minute, finishing a swift counterattack after a pass from Brahim Diaz.

Soufiane Rahimi sealed the victory in stoppage time, calmly converting another one-on-one chance set up by Diaz.

The win advances Morocco to the World Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament. At the 2022 World Cup, Morocco became the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Morocco will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between France and Paraguay in the quarterfinals on July 9.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 continued, with Egypt, Argentina, and Colombia securing their places in the Round of 16.