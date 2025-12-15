Flash floods in Morocco’s Safi province kill 14, injure 32

The floods were caused by intense thunderstorms that struck the area within the span of about one hour, inundating dozens of homes and businesses.

Around 70 homes and businesses in the city of Safi were flooded, according to the state news agency MAP.

At least 10 vehicles were swept away by powerful torrents.

Roads sustained significant damage, leading to widespread traffic disruptions across the province.

Authorities said search operations are continuing for missing persons, while efforts are underway to restore road access and public services. Emergency teams remain deployed to assist affected residents and assess the full extent of the damage.

It was earlier reported, floods leave over 2,000 dead, missing in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, nearly 4 million affected.