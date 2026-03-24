More Uzbek citizens flew overseas in January-February 2026

The figure marks an increase of roughly 49,300 people compared to the same period in the previous year.

The top 10 destinations visited by Uzbekistan citizens were: Kyrgyzstan (426,421); Tajikistan (179,390); Kazakhstan (166,017); Saudi Arabia (115,350); Russia (62,054); Türkiye (34,634); the United Arab Emirates (26,449); Thailand (10,946); China (8,890); Egypt (8,872).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan Airways is to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29.