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    More Uzbek citizens flew overseas in January-February 2026

    17:32, 24 March 2026

    A total of 1,081,612 Uzbekistan citizens traveled abroad for tourism in January-February 2026, the country’s National Statistics Committee said, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    More Uzbek citizens flew overseas in January-February 2026
    Photo credit: Uzbekistan Airways

    The figure marks an increase of roughly 49,300 people compared to the same period in the previous year.

    The top 10 destinations visited by Uzbekistan citizens were: Kyrgyzstan (426,421); Tajikistan (179,390); Kazakhstan (166,017); Saudi Arabia (115,350); Russia (62,054); Türkiye (34,634); the United Arab Emirates (26,449); Thailand (10,946); China (8,890); Egypt (8,872).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan Airways is to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29. 

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Tourism Travel Statistics
    Seilkhanov
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