More Uzbek citizens flew overseas in January-February 2026
17:32, 24 March 2026
A total of 1,081,612 Uzbekistan citizens traveled abroad for tourism in January-February 2026, the country’s National Statistics Committee said, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
The figure marks an increase of roughly 49,300 people compared to the same period in the previous year.
The top 10 destinations visited by Uzbekistan citizens were: Kyrgyzstan (426,421); Tajikistan (179,390); Kazakhstan (166,017); Saudi Arabia (115,350); Russia (62,054); Türkiye (34,634); the United Arab Emirates (26,449); Thailand (10,946); China (8,890); Egypt (8,872).
Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan Airways is to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29.