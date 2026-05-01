More than 30 houses of friendship operate across Kazakhstan

This holiday holds a special place in the life of our country. The ideas of unity, solidarity, interethnic harmony, and respect are reflected in the new People’s Constitution. Symbolically, its preamble includes the words: “We, the united people of Kazakhstan,” and emphasizes the principles of unity and solidarity, as well as interethnic and interfaith harmony. All this highlights that social cohesion, mutual respect, and unity form a strong foundation for Kazakhstan’s continued development, she noted.

Balayeva said the president had made it clear that interethnic harmony and national unity are among the key priorities of state policy, identifying justice and equal opportunities for all citizens as the core principles of a Fair Kazakhstan.

Today, representatives of more than 100 ethnic groups reside in Kazakhstan in an atmosphere of peace, trust, and mutual understanding. The country is home to over 1,000 ethnocultural associations and more than 4,000 public organizations, all contributing to strengthening unity, fostering intercultural dialogue, and preserving the nation’s rich spiritual heritage, she said.

The culture and information minister also noted that Kazakhstan has created all the necessary conditions for the development of the cultures, languages, and traditions of all ethnic groups. There are 36 houses of friendship across the country, serving as key centers of social harmony, cultural exchange, and community initiatives.

Balayeva said she is assured that unity, harmony, and mutual respect will continue to serve as a solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s prosperity and the well-being of its people.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis.