More than 218,000 people with disabilities registered in Kyrgyzstan

Speaking at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament the deputy minister said that the statistics are growing every day.

Member of Parliament Vinera Raimbachayeva asked Zhanuzakova whether the department is analyzing the growth of people with disabilities. “Statistics show that the number of patients, especially among children, is growing. Children are born with congenital, genetic and other pathologies”, she said.

Earlier it was reported that the 19th International Specialized Healthcare Exhibition MedExpo Kyrgyzstan 2025 had taken place in Bishkek.