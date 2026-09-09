More than 1,400 flights canceled at UK airports after air traffic control failure

A total of 1,300 flights to and from UK airports were canceled on Tuesday, while another 177 flights had been canceled by Wednesday, with nearly all of the latest cancellations reported at London Heathrow Airport.

All told, 1300 flights were canceled to/from airports in the UK on Tuesday.



177 flights have been canceled so far on Wednesday, nearly all at London-Heathrow. pic.twitter.com/LWdZcDp36i — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 9, 2026

The disruption began after a technical fault affected operations at a facility operated by NATS, the UK’s air traffic control services provider, causing widespread disruption to air travel.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Almaty-London flight had been diverted to Frankfurt amid Heathrow closure.