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    More than 1,400 flights canceled at UK airports after air traffic control failure

    08:43, 9 September 2026

    More than 1,400 flights have been canceled at airports across the United Kingdom following a technical failure at a NATS air traffic control facility earlier Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    More than 1,400 flights canceled at UK airports after air traffic control failure
    Photo credit: Trend News Agency

    A total of 1,300 flights to and from UK airports were canceled on Tuesday, while another 177 flights had been canceled by Wednesday, with nearly all of the latest cancellations reported at London Heathrow Airport.

    The disruption began after a technical fault affected operations at a facility operated by NATS, the UK’s air traffic control services provider, causing widespread disruption to air travel.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Almaty-London flight had been diverted to Frankfurt amid Heathrow closure. 

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