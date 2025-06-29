More couples marry in August than any other month in Kazakhstan, statistics show

Between 2015 and 2024, on average, around 14,900 marriages are recorded in August each year, with a peak of 16,900 marriages registered that month in 2016.

From 2015 to 2022, July and September also ranked among the top months for weddings. However, in the past two years, June has overtaken September. For example, just in 2024, 11,600 marriages were registered in June, compared to 10,800 in September.

As of 2023, June, July, and August have become the three most active months for weddings in Kazakhstan. January and May both record the lowest number in wedding activity.

The bureau also noted that the lowest monthly figure in the past decade was recorded in April 2020 during the pandemic, with only 3,800 marriages registered.

