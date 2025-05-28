Wedding service costs in South Korea reach 21 mln won on average: report

The Korea Consumer Agency report analyzing 5,000 contracts at 370 venues covering rental and meal costs, and 1,814 package deals at 152 firms covering photography, dress and makeup, as of last month showed an average total cost of 21.01 million won.

Seoul's affluent Gangnam district had the highest average cost at 34.09 million won, followed by non-Gangnam areas in the capital at 28.15 million won, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province at 18.75 million won and Incheon at 18.34 million won.

The median cost of venue contracts stood at 15.55 million won, with Seoul's Gangnam area the most expensive at 31.3 million won and Busan the least expensive at 8.15 million won.

Meal costs made up the largest portion of wedding hall costs, with the median price per guest at 58,000 won.

April was the most expensive month to rent a wedding venue, with average costs reaching 17.25 million won, followed by March, May and June. The agency also found that most couples booked their venues 12 to 18 months in advance, accounting for 55.3 percent of reservations.

