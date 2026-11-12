Moose caught on camera at Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park
Rare footage of moose roaming peacefully in their natural habitat has been captured by an inspector at Kazakhstan's Buiratau National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The footage shows one moose grazing peacefully, while another lifts its head and looks directly at the camera before turning away and carrying on.
While such scenes may seem ordinary, they offer a glimpse into the quiet beauty of wildlife in its natural habitat.
According to the committee, this is the essence of nature conservation: preserving a safe and undisturbed environment where the moments people find remarkable remain part of everyday life for wild animals.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a wild boar family and a roe deer had been caught on camera at the Buiratau National Park.