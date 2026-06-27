Moody’s upgrades Uzbekistan’s sovereign rating, outlook stable

According to the international ratings agency, the upgrade reflects continued improvements in Uzbekistan’s institutional framework, public governance, and stronger economic and fiscal performance.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan said the stable outlook indicates that the country’s credit risks are considered balanced at the Ba2 level, signaling confidence in its economic trajectory.

The rating upgrade underscores growing international recognition of Uzbekistan’s reform agenda. Despite ongoing uncertainty in global financial markets, the country has continued to strengthen macroeconomic stability, improve public sector governance, and create a more attractive environment for investors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Golden Globes to hold a ceremony in Uzbekistan.