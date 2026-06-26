Golden Globes to hold ceremony in Uzbekistan

The Golden Globes Silk Road Tribute Gala will take place in Uzbekistan on October 23 and 24, 2026. The event will spotlight directors, actors, screenwriters and other representatives of the film and television industries from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The organizers aim to introduce international audiences to emerging talent and new projects from countries located along the historic Silk Road.

“Central Asia and the Caucasus are home to rich creative traditions and compelling new voices. We are proud to recognize the artistry behind these stories and support the creators who bring them to life on a global stage,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said.

The ceremony will be organized by the Golden Globes, Vivid Strategies and Uzbekistan-based Leto Productions. Orlando John will oversee the event’s creative concept and work with participating artists.

According to the organizers, the event is expected to help filmmakers from the region reach international audiences and establish ties with representatives of the global film industry.

The full program and the names of participants will be announced at a later date.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Timothée Chalamet had won the first Golden Globe of his career, taking the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his performance in Marty Supreme.