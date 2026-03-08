Moody’s upgrades Tajikistan's rating to B2

Tajikistan, which has worked with Moody’s since 2014, received its first-ever upgrade to B2, reflecting the country’s balanced macroeconomic policies and structural reforms.

Moody’s cited Tajikistan’s stable economic growth, strengthened financial and budgetary position, and positive macroeconomic indicators as key reasons for the move from B3 to B2. The stable outlook signals expectations that prudent fiscal policies and macroeconomic stability will continue in the medium term.

The agency noted that ongoing economic reforms, improved public financial management, and reduced debt sustainability risks contributed to the upgrade.

The rating boost underscores growing confidence from international partners and financial markets, providing a stronger basis for attracting capital, lowering borrowing costs, and enhancing Tajikistan’s standing in global financial markets.

