Month of Kazakh Cinema in Azerbaijan sheds light on country’s history

Dos Mukassan, directed by Aidyn Sakhaman, featuring the story of the legendary music ensemble that played a crucial role in the history of Kazakh pop music, unveiled the marathon of Kazakh movies.

Moshenniki (Hustlers) by Olzhas Nurbai explores the widespread scams, highlights the importance of public awareness.

The Kazakh Khanate (The Golden Throne) historical epic, featuring the period of emergence of the Kazakh Khanate in the 15th century, led by Kerey and Zhanibek Khans, wrapped up the event.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan

Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, representatives of the intelligentsia, diplomatic corps, and mass media attended the Month of Kazakh Cinema.

Addressing those present, the Kazakh ambassador noted the high level of development of Kazakh cinema and stressed the growing interest in studying history both in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Filming of historical movies in our countries not only contributes to cultural dialogue but also plays an important role in preserving common Turkic identity, Bayel said. He also revealed plans to create a film together to elevate cultural ties between the two fraternal nations.

Concerts involving talented Azerbaijani musicians and singers were held as part of the event contributing bright national colors and vibrant atmosphere to the holiday.

To note, multiple events aimed for further rapprochement of cultures and strengthening humanitarian cooperation will take place as part of the Month of Kazakh Cinema in Baku.

Earlier, Kazinform reported Days of Kazakhstan Cinema opened in Bishkek.