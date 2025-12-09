Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović says he intends to visit Astana next year

During a ceremony of precenting credentials, the Montenegrin President described Kazakhstan as “a key partner of Montenegro in Central Asia.”

After the event, the two held talks, highlighting the friendly relations between both countries and the mutual commitment to further promoting comprehensive cooperation across the entire range of interaction.

While speaking about the expansion of political cooperation, President Milatović expressed his intention to make an official visit to Astana next year.

Recalling his meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and 2025, Montenegrin President Milatović offered his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and President Tokayev.

Batrashov informed Jakov Milatović about the priorities of Kazakhstan's domestic and foreign policy, including the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms that are underway under the initiative of the Kazakh President. The talks also focused on ongoing issues on the international agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.