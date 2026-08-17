Heavy rains batter South Korean province, trigger deadly landslide

Geoje, located over 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, recorded 805.7 mm of rainfall from Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday. Tongyeong received 671.9 mm, while other parts of the province saw between 240 mm and 340 mm.

Heavy rain warnings remained in effect in five areas, including Geoje and Tongyeong, with advisories across much of the region. At 4:42 a.m. Monday, a landslide struck an apartment building in Geoje. Police and firefighters rescued three residents, but one was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Flooding affected 12 schools and kindergartens in Geoje and Tongyeong. Firefighters responded to more than 20 emergency calls overnight, while overflowing streams inundated roads and triggered another landslide that damaged a house without causing casualties.

As of Monday morning, rainfall in Geoje and Tongyeong reached up to 100 mm per hour, with forecasts warning of an additional 150 mm during the day.

The Interior Ministry activated a Level 1 emergency response at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. Interior Minister Yun Ho‑jung urged full efforts to safeguard lives, while Prime Minister Han Seong‑sook instructed police, firefighters, and local authorities to prioritize the rescue of stranded residents.

Heavy flooding due to torrential rain in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea 🇰🇷pic.twitter.com/IHcI0tp8Qf — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 17, 2026

ATENCIÓN 🌊

Lluvias torrenciales y severas inundaciones en Corea del Sur 🇰🇷



Graves inundaciones en el barrio de Okpo-dong, en Geoje, Provincia de Gyeongsang del Sur.

Varias zonas y calles de Geoje están inundadas, vehículos anegados y arrastrados, reportan deslizamientos de… pic.twitter.com/f4fS7Ib8i0 — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) August 17, 2026

Massive flooding triggered by heavy rain in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/svjgRCfvDS — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 17, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from record rainfall in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, this month has climbed to 10.