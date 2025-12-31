EN
    Monorail trains collision in India leaves 109 workers injured

    14:28, 31 December 2025

    At least 109 workers were injured after two monorail trains collided at a hydropower project under construction in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday, WAM reported.

    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @thetatvaindia / X

    Most of the injured workers sustained minor injuries, local officials said.

    Gaurav Kumar, the senior administrative officer in the area, said the accident occurred after the brakes of one of the monorail trains failed.

    The trains were being used to transport workers and construction materials inside the project site.

    Earlier, it was reported that a train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

    India Incidents Accidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
