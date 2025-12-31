Monorail trains collision in India leaves 109 workers injured

Most of the injured workers sustained minor injuries, local officials said.

Gaurav Kumar, the senior administrative officer in the area, said the accident occurred after the brakes of one of the monorail trains failed.

The trains were being used to transport workers and construction materials inside the project site.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand | Several workers injured after internal transport trains operating within the THDC hydropower project area at Pipalkoti, collided with each other.



As per Chamoli DM and SP, 109 people were onboard the trains, out of whom 60 were injured.



Visuals… pic.twitter.com/lBkCUY8Plp — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

