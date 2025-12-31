Monorail trains collision in India leaves 109 workers injured
At least 109 workers were injured after two monorail trains collided at a hydropower project under construction in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday, WAM reported.
Most of the injured workers sustained minor injuries, local officials said.
Gaurav Kumar, the senior administrative officer in the area, said the accident occurred after the brakes of one of the monorail trains failed.
The trains were being used to transport workers and construction materials inside the project site.
#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand | Several workers injured after internal transport trains operating within the THDC hydropower project area at Pipalkoti, collided with each other.— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
As per Chamoli DM and SP, 109 people were onboard the trains, out of whom 60 were injured.
Visuals… pic.twitter.com/lBkCUY8Plp
Earlier, it was reported that a train crashed into a herd of elephants in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.