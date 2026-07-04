Monograph and play on Khoja Ahmed Yasawi presented in four languages in Astana

According to the author, the monograph Yasawi's Poetry and Turkic Literature is the result of 25 years of research. The study is the first to examine the poetry of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi within the broader development of Turkic literature. Abdirasilkyzy reviewed domestic and international scholarship on Yasawi, analyzed existing translations of Diwani Hikmet, and identified key areas for future research into this literary legacy.

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"This book is the culmination of many years of research. The monograph examines and analyzes scholarly works from around the world dedicated to Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his spiritual legacy, highlighting both their strengths and limitations. It also gives special attention to 17 Kazakh translations of Diwani Hikmet, offering a comparative and textual analysis of each. Until now, no critical scholarly edition of Diwani Hikmet had been prepared, and no specialized dictionaries were available, which has led to inaccuracies in existing studies and translations. The book identifies specific priorities for future research. Overall, the monograph addresses several key issues related to the study of Yasawi's heritage," said Ainur Abdirasilkyzy.

Photo credit: Alpamys Faizolla/Kazinform

The historical educational play My Sheikh, Ahmed Yasawi explores the inner world of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and those striving for spiritual growth.

"The play depicts key episodes from the life of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, along with historical and legendary accounts of his relationships with his teachers, disciples and the people. These stories are brought to life through artistic portrayals of Yasawi and his followers," the scholar said.

Ainur Abdirasilkyzy's academic supervisor, Doctor of Philology Temirgali Esembekov, also spoke at the presentation. He praised the monograph, highlighting its scholarly significance.

"This book demonstrates that Ahmed Yasawi was a poet and that his works occupy an important place in the literature of the Turkic peoples. Until now, the poetics of Yasawi's writings had received very little scholarly attention. Ainur analyzed his poetry and its literary qualities, showing that Diwani Hikmet is a work of outstanding artistic value," he said.

The monograph highlights Yasawi's role as a poet, thinker and the founder of the hikmet genre in Turkic literature. It also examines his influence on later generations of Turkic poets and on the development of the region's literary tradition.

According to the author, the next stage of the project will involve collecting and cataloguing all manuscript and printed versions of Diwani Hikmet, carrying out comprehensive textual studies, and preparing a critical scholarly edition of the work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Türkiye agreed to establish literary exchanges, produce documentary and feature films and jointly promote hikmets and the teachings of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi.