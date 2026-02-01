Monkey Punch triggers sell out at IKEA stores

Interest in the toy rose dramatically after videos featuring a Japanese macaque named Punch went viral on social media. The footage shows the baby macaque carrying the plush orangutan everywhere.

Meet Punch — a macaque from a Japanese zoo with a difficult story



His mother abandoned him, and the caretakers raised him by hand. Later, he was moved into an enclosure with other monkeys, but he struggled to integrate into the group.



Against this backdrop, customers in the United States, Japan and South Korea began purchasing DJUNGELSKOG in large numbers. As a result, the toy was completely sold out in some IKEA stores, with customers advised to wait for new shipments.

The company also responded to the heightened interest by releasing a promotional visual bearing the caption “Sometimes, family is who we find along the way,” a clear reference to Punch’s story.

