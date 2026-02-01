EN
    Monkey Punch triggers sell out at IKEA stores

    01:39, 25 February 2026

    The plush DJUNGELSKOG toy has sold out in a number of major IKEA stores across several countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Punch
    Photo credit: Straight Times' official X account

    Interest in the toy rose dramatically after videos featuring a Japanese macaque named Punch went viral on social media. The footage shows the baby macaque carrying the plush orangutan everywhere.

    Against this backdrop, customers in the United States, Japan and South Korea began purchasing DJUNGELSKOG in large numbers. As a result, the toy was completely sold out in some IKEA stores, with customers advised to wait for new shipments.

    Punch
    Photo credit: AnalisisTV's official X account

    The company also responded to the heightened interest by releasing a promotional visual bearing the caption “Sometimes, family is who we find along the way,” a clear reference to Punch’s story.

    Punch
    Photo credit: IKEAUS' official Instagram account

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Punch, a six-month-old Japanese macaque, has been undergoing a gradual adaptation to life within a troop after being rejected by his mother.

    Animals Interesting facts and stories Business, companies Japan World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
