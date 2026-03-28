Mongolia's prime minister steps down

During the plenary session, he stated, “I am not seeking to hold my position. Therefore, I am stepping down, prioritizing the interests of the country. This is not merely about handing over a position; it is about calling on politicians to unite for a greater common interest and setting a personal example by doing so.” After responding to questions from members of Parliament, he delivered a report on the work carried out over the past nine months.

“In 2025, for the first time in history, we reduced budget expenditures by MNT 2.2 trillion through an austerity amendment. As a result, coal exports reached 90 million tons, and total exports hit USD 15.8 billion. Cashmere exports increased 4.7 times, and meat exports rose by 25.7%. Economic growth improved from 2.6 percent to 6.8 percent, while inflation declined from 8.3 percent to 6.5 percent. The balance of payments shifted from a USD 600 million deficit to a USD 1 billion surplus. Foreign currency reserves reached a historic high of USD 7 billion, increasing by USD 2.1 billion. These are not just numbers; they are the results of sound policy,” he highlighted.

Parliament Speaker Uchral Nyam-Osor wished him success in his future public service. At the end of the session, a vote was held to accept Prime Minister Zandanshatar’s resignation, with 74 percent of members voting in favor.

He will continue to serve in an acting capacity until a new Prime Minister is appointed.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan sent a trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.