Mongolia’s President raises pasture degradation issues at RES 2026 in Astana

He said rangelands cover over 50% of the Earth's land surface, and over 200 million people are engaged in the pasturelands and stock-raising sector that plays an important role in the global economy and achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals.

However, pasturelands have suffered lately from climate change and degradation of soil, which pose new challenges for cattle breeders. That’s why the UN GA declared 2026 the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists at the initiative of Mongolia.

He noted large-scale events are held to attract attention to the significance of rangelands and cattle breeding. Their sustainable development based on geographic features and the traditional way of life remains a common goal for the region. It is crucial to ensure food security, raise the role of pastures in the ecosystem, and introduce sustainable management and land restoration, and increase investments in this sector.

In conclusion, the President called for cooperation.

Earlier, Armenia’s President called for joint action on climate and water resources.