Armenia’s President calls for joint action on climate and water resources

In his speech, the Armenian leader noted that climate change leads to an increase in extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, which directly affect ecosystems, agriculture, and food security. He emphasized water security and access to fresh water in rural areas.

He highlighted the importance of international collaboration in sustainable water management and welcomed Kazakhstan’s initiatives to expand consultations with global partners.

He said Armenia set ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse emissions by 44%. Compared to 1990 levels, efforts have increased to 52% with the support of the international community and the state

He also highlighted the significance of global efforts to preserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable development of natural ecosystems and stressed the need to mobilize financial resources, technologies and scientific potential.

According to the Armenian President, international cooperation remains a key factor in achieving climate goals, strengthening the resilience of the agricultural sector, and ensuring environmental security.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness for further cooperation with regional and international partners to develop joint ecological initiatives and long-term sustainable development.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Regional Ecological Summit participants.