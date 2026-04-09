Mongolia's PM freezes 3,000 civil service positions, moves to cut workload

This directive is formalized under a Government resolution titled “On Certain Measures to Optimize the Structure and Organization of State Institutions and Reduce the Workload of Civil Servants.”

Under the resolution, recruitment and internal transfers for around 3,000 vacant civil service positions will be suspended until a functional review of ministries and agencies is completed. The measure is expected to save an amount equivalent to staffing for roughly 26 ministries, with an estimated MNT 7.4 billion in salary expenditures.

The Prime Minister also announced that civil servants will be relieved from preparing 20–30 types of reports on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Instead, the “Once-Only” principle will be implemented, meaning reports with overlapping content will be produced just once.

Although legislation stipulates that the government should not request information already in its possession from citizens, inter-agency data sharing remains insufficient. Officials have been tasked with ensuring proper implementation of this legal provision.

Furthermore, cabinet members and heads of ministries and agencies have been instructed to utilize the “eCabinet dashboard,” which supports data-driven decision-making based on big data, and to ensure access to necessary information. The Prime Minister called on the cabinet members to take the lead in adopting this system.

The resolution also introduces more flexible working arrangements, including improved time management, discouraging weekend work for civil servants, and allowing one day of remote work per week.

This March, at its third conference session, the Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) overwhelmingly backed Party Chairman Uchral Nyam-Osor as its candidate for Prime Minister.